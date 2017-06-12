Sudbury rugby club on the charge to fund new defibrillator

Sudbury Rugby Club has triumphed in its fundraising charge to purchase new equipment to help save lives in the community.

A successful charity car wash in Spicer Way, Great Cornard, on Saturday brought in £400 to help push the club to its goal of £2,500, after a series of fundraisers held this year to buy a new community defibrillator outside the clubhouse, near a well-used local footpath.

Natalie Whybrow completed a skydive to raise money for a new community defibrillator at Sudbury Rugby Club.

It follows quiz nights and a sponsored skydive by Natalie Whybrow, vice-chairman of the Sudbury RUFC fundraising committee, a week earlier, which raised more than £200 in just 48 hours.

The club is now entering two teams into the upcoming Sudbury Triathlon, where it is also set to hold a fundraising barbecue at the finish.

Speaking about her skydive, Mrs Whybrow told the Free Press: “It’s the most incredible experience I have ever had. I went through clouds and a rainbow, travelling at 120 miles per hour.

“It’s the biggest adrenaline rush I have ever had. I would recommend it to anyone.”

She added: “The support has been fantastic. People know it’s for a fantastic cause.

“It’s one of those unfortunate things where you never know when you might need it. In the event that someone does suffer a heart attack, the earlier they get treatment, the better their chances.

“It (the defibrillator) will save a life. I am sure of that.”

Mrs Whybrow also gave special mention to the Rotary club and The Stevenson Centre in Great Cornard for their generous donations, as well as match funding from the Rugby Force community initiative.

In addition to the equipment itself and the casing it will be kept in, the funds raised will also be used to hold a number of training sessions to teach members of the public how to operate the defibrillator.