Sudbury Royal British Legion launching Poppy Appeal next month

The Sudbury Royal British Legion is launching its 2017/18 Poppy Appeal next month, alongside a series of events in honour of the local war fallen.

On Tuesday, October 17, Ormiston Sudbury Academy will host a Festival of Remembrance from 7pm, with song and dance routines and a memorial service, all in aid of the Poppy Appeal.

Tickets are £5 and are on sale from the school, Sudbury Tourist Office or by calling 01787 374277.

This will be followed by the official launch, which will be carried out by the town mayor, Sarah Page, on the Sudbury Town Hall steps on October 28 at 11am.

Donation collectors will be around town from then on, offering poppies, lapel pins and special 1917-2017 Passchendaele pins for sale, with all proceeds going towards the Poppy Appeal.