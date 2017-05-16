Sudbury Quay’s dementia friendly films

The Quay Theatre in Sudbury will host a screening of High Society on Monday, May 22, by Memory Lane Films, following the success of similar screenings earlier in the year.

The film, starring Bing Crosby, Grace Kelly and Frank Sinatra, will be shown in a friendly, relaxed setting, open to all and particularly accessible to those living with memory loss, dementia, their carers and families.

The screening follows the sell-out success of similar films shown at the Quay.

The film starts at 11am. Tickets are free but must be reserved by calling the box office on 01787 374 745.

There is wheelchair space available. Please let the box office know when booking if any of your party have restricted mobility.

The screening is being arranged by Suffolk Cinema Network, supported by Babergh District Council.

Sue Clements, Babergh and Mid Suffolk District Councils’ corporate manager for strong and safe communities, said: “The public response to these screenings has been fantastic, and I’m delighted that we’ve been able to put on further showings.

“Thanks to the Quay and GoStart, we are giving people living with dementia an opportunity to experience something so many of us take for granted.”

Free transport funded by Suffolk Community Foundation is available from GoStart by calling 01787 242 116.