Fabulous fish in all sorts of colours and sizes have been coming to school with children at Tudor Road Primary School this week.

Pupils have been making them at home as part of the school’s contribution to a display for the Suffolk Show on May 31 and June 1.

Deputy headteacher Emma Ince said: “Babergh’s waste and recycling team asked all schools to make fish using recycled materials. Our families have been enjoying some creative time together and have sent in lots of fish.”