Sudbury pub raises £4k to give John ‘proper send off’

When regulars at a Sudbury pub found out friend John Bullock had died, they clubbed together to ensure he had a proper send off.
John was a regular at the North Street Tavern and, together with landlady Clare Pearce and partner Gary Moore, the customers held a fundraising day, raising £4,500 to pay for his funeral.
The 55-year-old, from Sudbury, died suddenly of a heart attack on his way to work at Wiles Contractors in Sudbury on April 2.
Clare said: “I knew John since I first took over the Tavern 16 years ago.
“He was one of the first people I met. He was a regular and he was just a nice, genuine guy.
“He was a good character, very colourful and really friendly. He loved to have a chat and a drink.
“He was like family. That’s why we decided to do it – to give him a good send off.
“We are just raising as much as we can as he was such a lovely guy. The money raised so far has paid for the funeral and we will raise more to get a headstone.”
More than 100 people attended the fundraiser, which included pool and darts tournaments, a barbecue and a raffle.
His funeral was held in St Gregory’s Church in Sudbury on April 13, with a wake at the Tavern. It was attended by staff, friends and family.