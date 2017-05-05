Sudbury pub raises £4k to give John ‘proper send off’

When regulars at a Sudbury pub found out friend John Bullock had died, they clubbed together to ensure he had a proper send off.

John was a regular at the North Street Tavern and, together with landlady Clare Pearce and partner Gary Moore, the customers held a fundraising day, raising £4,500 to pay for his funeral.

North Street Tavern owners/staff/customers raised money so a regular customer could have a funeral and headstone. Landlords Clare Pearce and Gary Moore with Bar Manager Freya Campbell. Picture Mark Westley

The 55-year-old, from Sudbury, died suddenly of a heart attack on his way to work at Wiles Contractors in Sudbury on April 2.

Clare said: “I knew John since I first took over the Tavern 16 years ago.

“He was one of the first people I met. He was a regular and he was just a nice, genuine guy.

“He was a good character, very colourful and really friendly. He loved to have a chat and a drink.

“He was like family. That’s why we decided to do it – to give him a good send off.

“We are just raising as much as we can as he was such a lovely guy. The money raised so far has paid for the funeral and we will raise more to get a headstone.”

More than 100 people attended the fundraiser, which included pool and darts tournaments, a barbecue and a raffle.

His funeral was held in St Gregory’s Church in Sudbury on April 13, with a wake at the Tavern. It was attended by staff, friends and family.