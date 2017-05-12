Sudbury Prom’s world premier

The 40th Rotary prom concert takes place in Sudbury on Saturday.

This year’s event will be held in St Peter’s on Market Hill from 7pm.

Rotary member Tony Platt said this year’s concert promised to be something special.

“We are fortunate to be able to welcome the Colchester Army Wives, and the concert will include a world premiere of an arrangement of prom favourites compiled by our secretary Roger Green (pictured).”

Tickets cost £10 each and are available from Sudbury Tourist office, Compact Music in North Street or Sudbury Rotary reservations by calling 07989 243303.

Tickets will also be available on the door. Entry for under 16s will be at the reduced rate of £5.