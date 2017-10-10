Sudbury primary school shoot their way to glory

Youngsters tackled their way to first place at a football tournament last week.

St Gregory Primary School’s football team took part in the under-11s event at Ormiston Sudbury Academy.

The youngsters were awarded certificates after beating 10 teams in the competition.

“We’re really proud of the team,” said headteacher Daniel Woodrow. “Not just for winning the tournament, but for the fantastic support and team work they have shown.”