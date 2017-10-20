Sudbury mum’s party to thank charity which helped family while son was sick

The mum of a young boy, who needed life-saving treatment miles from home after his birth, will stage a party all day today to thank the charity which supported them through this difficult time.

Christina Mitcham, of Sudbury, is organising a pyjama party at Anglia Sunshine Nursery in Warner Way to support The Sick Children’s Trust’s annual fundraising campaign, as thanks for the support it gave when her son, Charlie, was born prematurely.

Charlie was born last year weighing just 2lbs 12oz, and was taken to The Rosie Hospital in Cambridge for emergency treatment when, at just five days old, he was found to have sepsis, causing his blood pressure to drop and leading to severe kidney failure.

He remained in hospital for 63 days, during which time Christina and her partner James were aided by Chestnut House, described as The Sick Children’s Trust’s ‘home from home’.

“When we arrived at The Rosie Hospital, we were told the next 24 hours were critical,” said Christina, 27. “He wasn’t expected to make it through his treatment.

“I didn’t know what to do with myself and we were completely terrified about what was to come.

“We were offered a room at Chestnut House, where we were allowed to stay until Charlie got better.

“We ended up staying for nine weeks and it really did become a home from home. It was a lifeline in a horrendous situation.”

After nine weeks, Charlie was transferred to the family’s local hospital and, when he was two-and-a-half months old, they were finally able to take him home.

However, in August this year, just after his first birthday, he had to return to Addenbrooke’s Hospital after he began turning blue, and it was found his tongue was growing quicker than his jaw, blocking his airways.

While Charlie received treatment, the family were again supported by The Sick Children’s Trust, which enabled them to stay at Acorn House so they could be near to their son.

Christina added: “That’s why I have encouraged Anglia Sunshine Nursery to host a pyjama party to say thank you to The Sick Children’s Trust for supporting my family when it felt like our world was falling apart.

“I think they do an incredible job to support families with children being treated in the hospital.”

Vicki Roots, community fundraising officer at The Sick Children’s Trust, added: “We’d like to say thank you to Christina and everyone at Anglia Sunshine Nursery for organising a party for us.

“We hope it is a huge success.”