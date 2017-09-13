Sudbury memory walk to pay tribute to 100-year-old Kate

People are invited to join a sponsored walk in Sudbury to raise awareness of dementia in memory of a woman who lived with the condition.

Kate Thatcher died last year, aged 100, just two weeks before the first sponsored Memory Walk.

Her son and carer, Jerry Thatcher, 69, set up the event to raise cash for dementia support groups in Suffolk.

He wanted to dedicate this year’s event to his mother, who developed vascular dementia in 2014.

Mr Thatcher, of Church Road, Bulmer, described his mother as “the real iron lady ” – a reference to former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

He has fond memories of when they travelled abroad on cruises, until well into her nineties.

“I don’t know many people at the age of 90 who would travel around the world,” he said.

“She always had a pleasant smile and was always good to other people.”

Mr Thatcher puts his mother’s longevity down to the 38 countries and islands she travelled to during her lifetime.

“I genuinely think that kept her going ,” he added.

Members of Hadleigh Dementia Action Alliance, who organise the fundraising event, are encouraging families and friends to join their loved ones for the sponsored walk in Sudbury on Saturday, October 7.

It aims to bring people together, with particular emphasis on carers of people with dementia.

“If people join together, it’s amazing what we can do,” said Mr Thatcher.

“It’s more from a social point of view and for them to realise that there are other people who have dementia, but it’s the carers who I feel so strongly about.”

The money raised at the event will be donated to the Hadleigh Ansell Memory Cafe, in Market Place, and the Cafe at the Bridge – also known as Decaf – in Gainsborough Street, Sudbury.

“The one thing I would like to get through to people is that it’s a good experience for young and old,” added Mr Thatcher.

The event has received £309 from county councillor Jack Owen’s locality budget to help promote the walk.

Participants can take part in the half-mile walk, or longer distances of one, three or five miles, which all start and finish at the Kingfisher Leisure Centre, in Station Road.