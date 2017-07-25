Sudbury man’s charity ball for children with cancer takes £7,000 haul

A Sudbury man, whose latest charity fundraiser collected £7,000, says he was “blown away” by the level of support he received.

Adrian Stohr, from Clermont Avenue, hailed his third annual Black Ties and Posh Frocks Charity Ball – held at the Stoke-by-Nayland Hotel – as his most successful charity event since he started fundraising in 2012, bringing his overall total to £17,000 in aid of Children with Cancer UK.

The father-of-three was inspired to begin fundraising when, just weeks after his father died from a diabetic condition in 2012, he was diagnosed as clinically obese, spurring him to change his lifestyle whilst raising money for a good cause, which included completing the London Marathon on multiple occasions.

He said he was “absolutely wowed” by the whole experience and was proud to see the charity ball grow into a major yearly event.

“It was just an absolute blast on the night,” he said. “I’m so grateful for my sponsors and everyone who bought a ticket.

“It’s brilliant. I am really overwhelmed by the response. I have never raised this much in one go.

“When I started fundraising, I would never have imagined being able to do this. I just envisioned leaving my past behind and doing something positive.

“To know that all this money is going towards helping children with cancer is awesome. It’s something I am extremely proud of.”

The charity ball featured 10-piece tribute band The Committed, as well as a prize raffle and silent auction, which both contained a range of big prizes, including holidays and weekends away, and items from the likes of pop singer Kylie Minogue and UFC champion Conor McGregor.

Mr Stohr gave special thanks to everyone who donated prizes, and to his wife Naomi and friends Anthony Scott, David Hume and Shaun Coles for helping to put on the event.

He added that preparations had already begun for next year’s charity ball, which has been set for June 16, and he was eager to hear from sponsors or anyone looking to book a ticket.

To get in touch, email adrian.stohr@sky.com or call 07886 587275.