Sudbury man jailed for three years for role in robbery

A man from Sudbury has been jailed for his role in the robbery of a woman as she was being held over a steep drop into a subway.

Bradley Williams, 21, of Maldon Court, had denied an offence of robbery when he stood trial last month at Ipswich Crown Court but was found guilty by the jury.

A second man, Michael Taylor, 24, of Walsingham Road, Colchester was also found guilty of robbery. Taylor was convicted of a second charge of assault.

Both men had denied being involved in an incident in Southway, Colchester in November last year.

The prosecution had alleged that the victim had been walking to a cashpoint when she was robbed. As she was being held over the subway, items including a bank card, keys and a mobile phone were taken from her pockets.

Giving evidence, Williams admitted pushing the woman and grabbing her by the scruff of the neck during an altercation over £10 which the woman had allegedly failed to pass on to Taylor.

Williams and Taylor both told the court that while there had been an altercation with the woman, neither of them had robbed her.

Earlier today, Judge David Goodin jailed Williams for three years and Taylor for a total of three years and two months.

A 16-year-old girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, who had also been invovolved in the incident, was handed a nine month Youth Rehabilitation Order and placed under supervision for nine months.

The court heard that the girl, who pleaded guilty to an offence of assault causing actual bodily harm before the start of the trial, had intervened after the victim was knocked to the ground where the girl banged her head against the pavement.

Judge Goodin made a restraining order banning Williams, Taylor and the 16-year-old girl from making any contact with their victim.