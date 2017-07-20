Sudbury man faces jail time after being convicted of robbery

A man from Sudbury has been warned that he faces a prison sentence after being convicted of robbing a woman as she was held over a steep drop into a subway.

Bradley Williams, 21, of Maldon Court, Sudbury was convicted by a jury of robbery following a trial at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday.

A second man, Michael Taylor, 24, of Walsingham Road, Colchester was also found guilty of robbery. Taylor was convicted of a second charge of assault.

Both men had denied being involved in an incident in Southway, Colchester in November last year.

The prosecution had alleged that the victim had been walking to a cashpoint when she was robbed. As she was being held over the subway, items including a bank card, keys and a mobile phone were taken from her pockets.

Giving evidence, Williams admitted pushing the woman and grabbing her by the scruff of the neck during an altercation over £10 which the woman had allegedly failed to pass on to Taylor.

Williams and Taylor both told the court that while there had been an altercation with the woman, neither of them had robbed her.

The court heard that a 16-year-old girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was also involved and after the victim was knocked to the ground, had her head banged against the pavement by the girl.

The 16-year-old had pleaded guilty to an offence of assault before the start of the trial.

Judge David Goodin warned Williams and Taylor that they would face prison terms when they return to court next month to be sentenced.