Sudbury man died following wall collision

It is impossible to say whether a man who crashed his car into a concrete wall intended to take his own life, an inquest has heard.

Emergency services had been called to Mills Road in Sudbury on the evening of August 27 following reports of a vehicle colliding with a concrete wall.

On Monday an inquest in Bury St Edmunds heard how the driver, Mark Emerton, 46, had suffered severe injuries and told police officers that he wanted to kill himself and had been drinking.

After being taken to Addebrooke’s Hospital, Cambridge, for treatment, Mr Emerton died from his injuries on August 31.

Police forensic collision investigator Pc Andy Fossey said in a statement that while there had been “significant” damage to the front of Mr Emerton’s car, it was not consistent with a high-speed impact.

Computer aided calculations had established that Mr Emerton, of Mountbatten Road, Sudbury, was likely to have been travelling at just over 30mph when the collision occurred, despite the opportunity beforehand to build up more speed.

While alcohol was later found in Mr Emerton’s blood at just below the legal drink-drive limit, a back-calculation had estimated that it would have been nearer twice the limit at the time of the accident and it was “highly probable” that alcohol had played a role.

Assistant Coroner Dr Sharpstone said the speed had not appeared to be suicidal and it was not possible to say that he intended to take his own life.

Dr Sharpstone recorded a conclusion that Mr Emerton died as a consequence of driving into a concrete wall.