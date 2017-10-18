Sudbury interiors firm boss becomes youngest chairman of national trade association

The managing director of an interiors company in Sudbury is the youngest chairman to be appointed to his national trade association.

Richard Hibbert, of KSL, has become chairman of the Kitchen Bathroom Bedroom Specialists’ Association (KBSA).

Richard Hibbert is MD of KSL (kitchens and bathrooms) and has just been appointed the youngest ever chairman of his trade association KBSA. Picture Mark Westley

He said: “It’s an honour to be appointed as KBSA chairman. We may be a small, independent business, but we place huge importance on developing our skills and industry knowledge.”

Board members unanimouly backed Richard for the post.

His company was founded 28 years ago by his father, Roger, who retired in 2013.

The KBSA is the only national trade association for the interiors industry, bringing together more than 300 accredited independent retailers.

Tina Riley, the KBSA’s outgoing chairman, said: “It is time for a younger generation to carry on the work we have started, and I know that Richard’s passion for the industry will stand us in good stead.”

Uwe Hanneck, acting chief executive of KBSA, added: “We are delighted to welcome Richard into the role of chairman.

“His focus on education and training, as well as his passion for the industry, will help us move forward with our strategy and long-term plans.”