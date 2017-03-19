Sudbury in line to bag walking honour

Beat the Street, a project to encourage people to do more walking, cycling and running, is hoping to make Sudbury the first Walkers are Welcome town in Suffolk.

The project has joined forces with Sudbury Town Council and Sudbury Tourist Information Centre to get accreditation for the town as a place where visitors and residents enjoy the outdoors.

Supported by Suffolk County Council, Beat the Street is aimed at getting the community moving and has groups in Sudbury and Great Cornard.

As part of the application, organisers need to demonstrate support and the organisation has asked people to visit Sudbury Tourist Information Centre on Market Hill to find out more, or to email team.sgc@beatthestreet.me.

The tourist centre has details of up coming activities, as well as a what’s on page at www.seeanddosudbury.co.uk.