Sudbury Green Belt Group discusses aims

Sudbury Green Belt Group met recently to discuss future development and the need for open spaces.

The meeting continued discussions from the public meeting in April, when group members and residents spoke of the need to protect open spaces and wildlife.

On Thursday, the public discussion drew together 15 people from different organisations within the town.

Group secretary Nick Miller said attendees were concerned at what he described as excessive development planned for the countryside around Sudbury and Great Cornard.

He said: “Sudbury and Great Cornard look set to be surrounded by concrete and tarmac, now that all building sites in the town are used up – so we need to take action.

“We face three immediate questions – can we improve on the Chilton Woods plan, can we influence the local plan, and can we get help from the town’s major landowner, Suffolk County Council. We want to make a new vision for Sudbury that everyone can agree to.”

Lord Phillips of Sudbury said local people valued their fields, green spaces and wildlife, but felt they did not know where to turn for help.