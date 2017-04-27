Sudbury gardeners put on a flourishing display for visitors to the town

A map and a good pair of walking shoes were all green-eyed visitors needed in Sudbury on Saturday.

Sudbury Open Gardens attracted hundreds of people from all over Suffolk, Essex and Norfolk.

The event has been running for 30 years and this year was supported by Sudbury Rotary Club and organised by Maria Mill-Farinas, managing director of the event sponsor, Sudbury-based Travel & Leisure Group.

Kay Griggs, from Travel & Leisure Group, said: “Visitors came in their hundreds from all areas.

“From what I heard, they loved the gardens, along with the food and drink provided in many of them.

“Some of those who were visiting Sudbury for the weekend told us how much they enjoyed our town.

“As usual, it was very nice to see people all over town walking with their programmes in hand, going from garden to garden.”

A total of 20 gardens were open to the public, all in Sudbury apart from one in Great Cornard. They varied from gardens with feature sculpture pieces to those with expansive arrays of flowers.

“Some of our garden hosts were blown away at just how many people attended, and particularly what attracted them to certain gardens.

“Elin Massey, of Great Cornard, told us of her surprise at those who came specifically to view her beehives – especially as she was the only garden in Cornard that opened.

“And Phyllis Felton, of Sudbury, saw great success with her wide array of fossils, all collected locally.

“So many people helped to make the event a success – the garden hosts, the various stalls on the market advertising the event, St Nicholas Hospice Care, the Tourist Information Centre, Sudbury Rotary Club and the helpers selling programmes outside the town hall.

“It was so busy that even the mayor and the Rotary club president helped serving.”

Money raised from the event is still being counted, but organisers say they have raised in excess of £2,500 from the proceeds for St Nicholas Hospice Care.

