Sudbury fundraiser hails support for charity ball

A Sudbury fundraiser says he is overwhelmed by the support he received ahead of his Black Tie and Posh Frocks Charity Ball this summer.

Adrian Stohr, a father-of-three from Clermont Avenue, announced he has almost sold out for the event, which is taking place at Stoke-by-Nayland Hotel, Golf & Spa on July 1, to raise money for Children with Cancer.

The ball is also set to feature a live auction and a raffle, with prizes including race car driving experiences and special trips to London.

Meanwhile, businesses and corporate sponsors like Santander Bank, Hue Imbued Consultancy, Force8 Security, Dl Designs and Ultimate Body Supplements have all lent their support.

Mr Stohr said: “Without these, I am not able to raise the bar on this fab night, so I am truly grateful.

“I am grateful to ongoing supportive friends David Hume, Anthony Scott and Shaun Coles and our 10-piece band The Committed, who are truly the heart of the ball.

“It’s hard work but fun and exciting too. It is so rewarding to know that, at the end of it, we are all pulling together to fight a cancer war.”

Tickets to the ball are still available for £55 each, or a table of ten for £500, by emailing Adrian.stohr@sky.com or calling 07886 587275.