Sudbury Fun Run road closures

Race organisers are urging motorists to avoid certain roads ahead of Sudbury’s annual fun run on Good Friday.

With the race due to get under way at 9.15am, some town centre roads will be closed to all traffic.

These will include Station Road, Great Eastern Road, King Street and Market Hill on the side of Winch & Blatch.

Other closures will be in operation in Blackhouse Lane and Wells Hall Road, Ingrams Well Road, Raydon Way – from Hartest Way to Shawlands Avenue – and Poplar Road, from Shawlands Avenue to Hawthorn Road.

Organiser Jonathan Price said: “We would like people not to attempt to exit Roys and the Kingfisher and Waitrose car parks during the start period.

“Traffic on Cornard Road, coming into town, will be halted by West Suffolk College to allow runners to corner safely into Cornard Road,” he added.