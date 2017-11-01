Sudbury family appeals for help to find stolen pet tortoise

A Sudbury woman is appealing for information after her pet tortoise was believed to have been stolen last week.

Luan Topham-Brown has asked the community for help in tracking down her family’s pet tortoise, Peter, which has been in the family for 47 years.

The animal went missing from their home in Parkwood Drive, some time between Monday night and Tuesday morning.

The family said they were devastated and would offer a reward to anyone who had information resulting in the tortoise’s return.

You can get in touch with the family directly by calling Luan on 07717 307414.