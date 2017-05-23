Sudbury election hustings cancelled after Manchester bomb attack

A General Election hustings that was set to take place in Sudbury tonight has been cancelled following the terrorist attack in Manchester last night.

This morning it was announced that all General Election campaigning would be suspended today following the attack.

The South Suffolk constituency hustings was set to take place at Ormiston Sudbury Academy at 7pm, attended by candidates for the seat.

Conservative incumbent James Cartlidge, Labour’s Emma Bishton, UKIP’s Aidan Powlesland and Robert Lindsay of the Green Party – were due to speak, as well as Liberal Democrat Sudbury town councillor Nigel Bennett, who was standing in for Andrew Aalders-Dunthorne.

A school spokeswoman said: “We have had to cancel our hustings event, in light of the activities in Manchester. We have suggested that anyone who is interested should attend the meeting at St Peter’s.”

The hustings event at St Peter’s, Sudbury, includes the same line-up, and takes place on Tuesday, May 30, running from 7.30pm to about 9.15pm.

Organised by Churches Together in Sudbury and District, which ran similar events for both the 2010 and 2015 general elections, there will be refreshments available from 7pm, before the hustings commences.

The audience will have the chance to pose questions to the panel on the night, but people are encouraged to submit them in advance by sending an email to djlamming@hotmail.com.