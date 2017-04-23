Sudbury Dramatic Society’s Black comedy has a sinister plot

Sudbury Dramatic Society’s latest production The Ladykillers takes place at Sudbury’s Quay Theatre from Tuesday, May 9, to Saturday, May 13, each performance starting at 7.45pm.

Classic black comedy The Ladykillers is written by Graham Linehan, author of Father Ted and of The IT Crowd, and is based on the original, and much-loved Ealing Comedy.

Anthea Halstead as Mrs Wilberforce in Sudbury Dramatic Society's 'The Ladykillers'

The original production was a huge success in London’s West End.

In a house near King’s Cross station, a criminal gang moves in with a sweet little old woman and her diseased parrot.

Posing as amateur musicians, they proceed to plot to rob the mail train, but they reckon without their determined landlady and, as their plans start coming off the rails, the comedy darkens and the gang begins to disintegrate.

The question of who will survive and who will face the music starts to take some unexpected turns.

Cameron Sawyer as Louis in Sudbury Dramatic Society's 'The Ladykillers'

The Ladykillers is directed by Malcolm Hollister, who directed the dramatic society’s production of 39 Steps last year and the recent Quay Theatre pantomime Treasure Island.

Tickets are available now from the Quay Theatre’s box office on 01787 374745 or online at www.quaysudbury.org.uk.