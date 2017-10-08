Sudbury dog-walking charity gets a boost

Shoppers have raised £368 for the charity Our Special Friends, which offers regular dog-walking volunteers and home visits to vulnerable people, hospices and care homes.

Sudbury charity volunteer Mary Roberts, pictured far right with doggie friend Buster, organised the fundraising appeal with Waitrose, with store manager Richard Upton, left, on hand to present the cheque. The charity is looking for volunteers and a hub co-ordinator in Sudbury. Call Jane Paley on 01284 247077.