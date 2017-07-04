Sudbury Delphi team raises over £2,000 after epic charity cycling marathon

A six-man team from Delphi in Sudbury who cycled 216 miles across Europe in just three days last month have raised more than £2,000, and hope to add yet more to their total with another event tomorrow.

Russell Edwards, Darren Theobold, Rob Davies, Phil Ramsey, Mike Felton and Mike Bampton conquered the epic trek from Paris to Luxembourg City between June 22 and June 24, for the benefit of Alzheimer’s Research UK.

They made the journey alongside 80 fellow Delphi employees from sites in England, France, Luxembourg, Poland, Romania and Turkey.

Mr Edwards, a manufacturing technician at Delphi in Sudbury, lost his father to posterior cortical atrophy, a rare form of Alzheimer’s disease, in 2015.

He said the ride was a fantastic experience, and hopes to take part again next year.

“Going around the site asking for sponsorship, it is sad to hear of so many people who have been personally effected by these terrible diseases, although unfortunately not a surprise,” he said.

There does still seem to be a taboo surrounding dementia where people speak in hushed voices privately with you.

“If people were more publicly open about the effects and heartbreak caused by dementia I feel it would attract more support. It wasn’t that long ago that cancer was hush hush or seen as weakness, but now it probably attracts the most fundraising support.”

Delphi staff are now set to embark on a 20-mile loop from the Delphi Social Club in Sudbury, taking Great and Little Waldingfield, Brent Eleigh, Lavenham, Acton and Long Melford, in order to boost the total.

If you would like to donate, visit uk.virginmoneygiving.com/team/delphisudbury6