Sudbury Delphi team begin epic trek from Paris to Luxembourg for Alzheimer’s Research

A six-strong team of employees at Delphi in Sudbury sets off from Paris today on a three-day, 216-mile charity cycling marathon.

Russell Edwards, Rob Davies, Phil Ramsey, Darren Theobald, Mike Felton and Mike Bampton are set to cover 74 miles today and 112 miles tomorrow, before a final 30-mile stretch on Saturday to Luxembourg City, all in aid of Alzheimer’s Research UK.

The team aims to add to its fundraising total with another cycle ride on July 7, which has been running for the past five years and raised over £8,000 for various causes.

Consisting of a 20-mile loop starting and ending at Delphi Social Club, through Great and Little Waldingfield, Brent Eleigh, Lavenham, Acton and Long Melford, this year’s event hopes to hit the £10,000 mark.

Mr Edwards, a manufacturing technician at Delphi, explained the cause had a great personal significance, as his father died from posterior cortical atrophy, a rare form of Alzheimer’s, in 2015.

“I am sure, sadly, everyone knows of someone with, or has lost someone through, some form of dementia,” he said. “They are cruel diseases that rob you of a loved one in front of your eyes, not once but twice.

“My father ended up requiring 24-hour care as the Alzheimer’s took its toll. There was not much in the way of available medication to halt the progression, only delay it.

“This is why we need the teams funded by Alzheimer’s Research UK to find better treatments and, one day, hopefully a cure.”

Mr Davis, a quality manager, who completed the Sudbury Triathlon at the weekend, said he hopes the team’s experience will help them endure the expected hot weather.

“They are saying it could be 37 degrees in Paris, so we are definitely dreading cycling in that temperature,” he said.

“Hopefully the distance will not be a problem. It’s a nice way to raise money for a great cause.”

To donate, go to http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/team/delphisudbury6