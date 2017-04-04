Sudbury councillor promises to ‘fight like mad’ to retain communal room

A councillor has vowed to “fight like mad” to keep a communal room for residents of a former sheltered housing scheme in Sudbury.

Last year, residents in First Avenue, Sudbury, lost their battle to retain their sheltered housing status.

Those people that decided to stay have been dealt a further blow with the closure of the laundry room and the site’s meeting room.

District and town councillor Jan Osborne said that, although she agreed with the decision to scrap the laundry room, she would fight to keep the communal room for existing and new tenants.

“I’m very keen to keep it open as inclusion is my issue,” she said. “I’m not promising anything but I will do my uttermost to keep it.

“It wasn’t being used, but I will fight like mad to get it reopened.”

Mrs Osborne said that would require someone to take on the organisation of the room.

A spokeswoman for Babergh District Council said: “Since the implementation of the changes to some of our sheltered housing schemes, we have now closed all the communal spaces.

“A range of options for how we might best be able to use these facilities for the benefit of local communities are now being looked at, and we hope to be in a position to share our plans over the coming months.”