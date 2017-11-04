Sudbury community group seeks bags of help

A community project in Sudbury is asking for the community’s votes to support its bid for up to £4,000 from a supermarket’s grant scheme.

The Grow Your Community Sudbury project led by ActivLives, which provides volunteering opportunities for people to help improve parks and green spaces, has been shortlisted to receive a cash award from Tesco’s Bags of Help initiative.

The programme, run in collaboration with Groundwork, sees grants of £4,000, £2,000 and £1,000, raised from carrier bag sales at Tesco stores, being awarded to community projects.

Dan Wheals, Grow Your Community Sudbury project co-ordinator, said: “We are delighted to have the opportunity to be supported by Tesco shoppers. People will have the chance to make a difference in their local area – to turn around and say, we did that, and feel better, too.”

Alec Brown, Head of Community at Tesco, said: “There are some fantastic projects on the shortlists and we can’t wait to see these come to life in hundreds of communities.”

People can vote after making a purchase of any value at a Tesco store, at which point they will receive a token.

To find out more about the grant scheme, go online to www.tesco.com/bagsofhelp.