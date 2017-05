Sudbury Cinema For Just One Day returns to the Quay Theatre on Saturday.

The day starts with a baby-friendly screening of Sing, followed by Kong: Skull Island, Going In Style, Dirty Dancing, Hacksaw Ridge and Withnail and I.

All ticket holders will receive 20 per cent discount on food on the day at The Gainsborough.

For more details www.tendollarchimp.co.uk.