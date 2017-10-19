Sudbury charity roadshow strives to tackle mental health stigma

A Sudbury charity has been raising awareness of the challenges surrounding mental health, in support of World Mental Health Day.

Members of staff from the Richmond Fellowship, a charity based in Queens Road, were out and about in the town on Thursday in an effort to stimulate conversations about mental health, tackle stigma surrounding the subject and promote positive stories of people’s recovery journeys.

The roadshow was supported by Sudbury mayor Sarah Page, who has selected the fellowship as one of her chosen charities she is fundraising for in her 2017-2018 mayoral year.

Matt Webb, community link manager at the Richmond Fellowship, said: “World Mental Health Day is one of the staple events in our outreach calendar.

“It provides a great opportunity to get conversations going and to make people aware of the services we and other partners provide around the town.”

The Richmond Fellowship provides supported housing and community support services for people with mental health difficulties.

To learn more, go to www.richmondfellowship.org.uk.