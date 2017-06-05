Sudbury charity marking work of volunteers

A local charity is celebrating its volunteers this week, as part of the national volunteering week campaign, which starts today.

Sudbury-based The Befriending Scheme is hosting a series of events to thank those who help the vulnerable people the charity supports.

In particular, the charity wants to put the spotlight on its fundraisers, who run numerous local events, including one volunteer who leads the way in Sudbury.

Steven Boast, 23, has held a number of fundraisers over the last 12 months, including taking part in last year’s Great East Swim and organising a special charity day at the Kingfisher Leisure Centre, featuring aqua aerobics and a bake sale, which raised more than £360.

When asked why he choose to raise funds for the scheme, Steven said: “A lot of charities tend to focus on death and sadness. This is about life, helping people to enjoy their lives and get something out of living, being active and enjoying each other’s company.”

Steven regularly fundraises with his sister, Laura Allen, who recently arranged for members of the Sudbury Hub to take part in the Sudbury Fun Run alongside their families, volunteers and staff.