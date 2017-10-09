Sudbury charity founders honoured by plaque

The founders of a Sudbury social enterprise, which has been going for 22 years, have been honoured with a commemorative plaque placed on the wall in Gainsborough Street.

Anesta and Ken Newson founded The Bridge Project in 1995 as a charity to help disadvantaged adults in the community.

It has grown over the years to provide a series of social activities, including a hot meal delivery service as well as creative workshops.

It also runs support groups for people living with dementia and their carers.

Mr and Mrs Newson, along with Paul Mackman, chairman of the board of trustees, and vice-chairman Miles Beasley, gathered outside The Bridge Project headquarters in Gainsborough Street on Friday to see the plaque unveiled.

It commemorates the work and commitment of Mrs Newson, who was the former chief executive of The Bridge Project, and her husband, who is due to step down from his post as a long-time trustee.

Charity trustees, staff, volunteers, family and friends also attended the unveiling ceremony.

Mrs Newson said: “It has been an amazing journey, and it is fantastic that The Bridge Project continues to go from strength to strength.

“It has really enriched the lives of the people involved, and has become an integral part of the local community.

“It has grown into a highly-respected charity and social enterprise within Suffolk, and provides a safe, stimulating and supportive environment for adults with learning disabilities, dementia and mental health problems.”

Core services provided The Bridge Project are a safe and stimulating supported working environment for adults with learning disabilities and a weekly drop in session for adults recovering from mental health problems called the Open Doors Group.

Its community service delivering hot meals around Sudbury is for the elderly, frail and housebound or those recuperating from illness.

Social activities include a weekly lunch club, and whist drives held for those over 65.

The Bridge Cafe is open from Tuesday to Saturday, from 9.30am to 4pm.

To contact The Bridge Project, or for further information, call 01787 313 691 or email info@thebridgeproject.co.uk.