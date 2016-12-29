Sudbury charity Befriending Scheme in trip to Number 10

A Sudbury charity leader joined counterparts from across the country at a special reception, held at Number 10 Downing Street.

Shirley Moore, CEO of The Befriending Scheme, was one of just four Suffolk leaders invited to the event, which was organised by Rt. Hon. Karen Bradley MP, Secretary Of State for Culture, Media and Sport and Rob Wilson MP, Minister for Civil Society.

The reception was a week of events, leading up to Local Charities Day which took place on December 16.

The day was aimed at celebrating the work, impact and difference made by local level charities in their communities and the value they bring to life in the UK.

Mrs Moore talked with other charity leaders and government representatives about The Befriending Scheme’s work including their one to one befriending service, which sees volunteer befrienders matched with a vulnerable person with similar interests and their hub groups, which offer activities, fun and friendship each week in towns across the county.

Describing the difference the charity makes to their members she said: “As we head into 2017, with loneliness and isolation at an all-time peak, the voluntary sector is more important than ever, with groups like The Befriending Scheme helping to ensure that vulnerable people have opportunities to meet and interact with others, making friends along the way. In short we are providing a lifeline for people in our community.”