Sudbury Carnival queen’s court fundraiser gives boost to Community Depot

The youngsters of the Sudbury Carnival queen’s court have earned strong praise for their efforts towards raising £800 for a new charity at the weekend.

The court staged a charity evening at the Masonic Hall in Sudbury on Saturday, supported by town mayor Sarah Page, in aid of the Sudbury Community Depot, an organisation which provides essentials for the homeless and people with mental health needs or who are struggling with substance abuse.

The event featured live performances by musicians, as well as a prize auction and raffle, which included more than 20 prizes donated by businesses.

Tracy Condell, the queen’s court co-ordinator, said: “I am proud to say Ashleigh, the Sudbury Carnival queen, and her court helped make this successful.

“They helped make as many people as possible aware of how the community depot helps the vulnerable and isolated people of Sudbury, and that they need as much support as possible from Sudbury people.

“We had an amazing total and I am so proud of everyone concerned for all their help and support.”