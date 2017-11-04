Sudbury Carnival court donates £1k at charity’s opening

Sudbury Carnival’s queen’s court earned high praise for its work throughout 2017, after it donated £1,000 to a local charity as its final act for the year.

The youngsters of the queen’s court were joined by town mayor Sarah Page on Thursday for the opening of the Sudbury Community Depot, a new charity which offers support and provisions for disadvantaged people in the area.

Carnival queen Ashleigh Stohr delivered a speech and presented £800 to the charity, raised at a fundraising evening earlier this year, and was followed by carnival prince Ethan Head, who handed over £250, which he collected from a sponsored litter pick in October.

The court and its team of helpers is now requesting donations of hampers with food, drinks, toiletries and Christmas goods, which it is hoping to donate to the Community Depot in early December.

Tracy Condell, Sudbury Carnival queen’s court co-ordinator, said: “This year’s queen’s court has been amazing. They have a very strong bond and have achieved amazing heights.

“They have put Sudbury on the map, and are already receiving invites for next year’s carnivals.

“This court and the support by the ‘mum’s army’ will be missed by me and my daughter, Hollie.

“I would like to thank them all for their dedication and hard work.”

The court is now searching for a new queen, prince and princess for the next carnival in 2018.

To find out about getting involved with the queen’s court, contact Tracy on 07879 994135.