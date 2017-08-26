SUDBURY CARNIVAL 2017: Town turns out for fantastic day at carnival

Thousands of people swarmed into Belle Vue Park on Sunday to enjoy a great afternoon of fun and entertainment at Sudbury Carnival.

After watching the colourful parade of local organisations snake their way around the town, setting off from the railway station at 12.30pm, spectators made their way to the park for the afternoon event.

Sudbury Carnival 2017 Pictured; Carnival Queen, Prince, Princesses etc PICTURE: Mecha Morton

The theme for the carnival was Music Through the Ages.

Tracy Condell, Sudbury Carnival queen’s court coordinator, said: “It was a fantastically successful day.

“There was a huge turn out for the procession and people clapped us in support. We were absolutely delighted with the support from the town.”

A tea for the 100-strong visiting carnival queens and their courts – from as far afield as Dover, Kent, Basildon, Colchester and London – was held in St Peter’s. Many have asked to come back next year, said Mrs Condell.

Sudbury town and county councillor Jack Owen praised the hard-working carnival team, as well as the thousands of people who turned out to support the event, which was resurrected a few years ago after a 20-year absence in the town.

He said it was now firmly established and would take place again next August.

“We’d like to thank everyone who made such a great effort and worked really hard to put on this year’s carnival, which was terrific,” he added.

