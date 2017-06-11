Sudbury care home gets ‘good’ rating

A Sudbury care home has been rated as good by the Care Quality Commission following an inspection.

Catchpole Court received the rating against a criteria of being safe, effective, caring and well led.

Marjorie Condacos, Regional Managing Director for Four Seasons Health Care.

The inspectors found, however, that people did not have enough to do and there was a lack of social stimulation – a point the business is working hard to improve.

Bosses said they were in the process of recruiting a member of staff to increase the range of activities available to its 66 resident, some of whom have dementia.

The inspection on the care home was carried out in early May.

Spokeswoman Marjorie Condacos said: “It’s a credit to the dedication of the care team that the home was rated as good overall and against each of the core criteria that the Care Quality Commission inspectors use.

“It is also heartening to see the very positive comments by residents and their relatives and to know the team is so well appreciated.”

Inspectors said that people were happy living in the home, which is run by Four Seasons Health Care.

One resident said: “A nice community and the carers are very good.” A visitor said: “The carers are so friendly. They treat everyone as a person.”

Bosses said the home had achieved customer satisfaction ratings of around 98 per cent in feedback from residents, their relatives and visiting care professionals.

A spokesman said: “The inspectors saw there were sufficient staff on duty to meet people’s needs in a timely way.

“The inspectors said there was a choice of meals to suit people’s dietary requirements and individual preferences, with refreshments offered through the day.”