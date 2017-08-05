Sudbury cancer patient raises almost £6,000 for chemotherapy unit which treated her

A Sudbury woman diagnosed with cancer a year ago has smashed her fundraising goal to raise almost £6,000 in just three months for the medical unit which treated her.

Rachel Stokes took advantage of the West Suffolk’s Mobile Chemotherapy Unit (MCU), to receive treatment in Sudbury, rather than having to travel to Bury St Edmunds.

The Suffolk Mobile Chemotherapy Unit operated by the Hope for Tomorrow charity.

In return, she held a series of fundraisers, supported by family, friends and Glemsford Social Club, in aid of the unit, which is run by charity Hope for Tomorrow, and raised more than £5,800.

The West Suffolk MCU, one of 11th units operated by the charity, launched in March, 2016 and regularly visits Sudbury.

“I’m lucky enough to live in an area covered by one of the mobile chemotherapy units and being able to make use of this has made a huge difference to me while having treatment,” said Rachel.

“Being able to use the unit has meant that I haven’t had to worry about hospital car parking, driving 15 miles each way and taking hours off work for a procedure that only takes ten minutes each time.”

Rachel said she was “totally amazed” by the generosity of the community, having initially set a much smaller fundraising target of £2,000.

The fundraising started out with a golfing day, followed by a race night, donations from a 70th birthday party, and a successful music evening.

The most recent event was a ‘night of mediumship’ at Glemsford Social Club, on Tuesday.

Rachel is also currently distributing 100 copies of the CD Sands of Time, provided by and featuring local musicians Steve Henry and Doug Ellis, with all proceeds going to Hope for Tomorrow.

l If you are interested in making a donation for the unit, contact Rachel on rdstokes36@gmail.com .