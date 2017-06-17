Sudbury businesses set for first pop-up forum

Sudbury businesses are set to get together to share ideas at the town’s first pop-up business forum next week.

Organised with support from Sudbury and District Chamber of Commerce and Industry, it takes place at Javelin Men in Friars Street on Monday, from 5.30pm to 6.30pm.

Chamber chairman Robin Bailey said: “Many business leaders don’t have the time to leave their premises during their working day to meet and see what is happening. Our pop-up experiment is to see whether there is a need locally for business folk to get together at a time when they are available.”