Sudbury Business Expo returns for a second year with more exhibitors and seminars

Business owners from Suffolk and Essex will be converging on Sudbury in June for the second annual Sudbury Business Expo.

Held last year at Thomas Gainsborough School, this year’s event has a new venue at AFC Sudbury in Brundon Lane and takes place on June 8, from 3pm to 7.30pm.

Penny Wilby, founder and organiser of the commercial networking event, said: “After last year’s inaugural event, we are building on its success with more exhibitors, speed networking, and seminars by businesses sharing knowledge and expertise in their chosen field.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to meet business owners from across South Suffolk, North Essex and beyond, while developing links with local companies.”

The day comprises a speed networking session followed by seminars on how to boost and grow business through Facebook.

Justine Paul, founder of Suffolk Market Events, will be talking about her business.

“Last year, we had more than 130 attendees and 22 exhibitors, and the feedback from both delegates and exhibitors was very positive,” added Mrs Wilby.

“The speed networking, prior to the expo opening, is free and open to all but last year it was extremely popular and got booked up very quickly.”