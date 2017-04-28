Sudbury and Cornard students light up group stage show

Budding thespians at The Bridge Project lit up the stage when they took part in a contemporary theatre production to a sold-out audience in Ipswich.

Eight students from the Sudbury-based charity, which supports adults with learning difficulties, performed in The Inkwell, a production inspired by the short stories of children’s author Shaun Tan, exploring tales of dreams and imagination through movement, animation and puppetry.

The Bridge Project was one of nine groups to take part in the show, which was organised by DanceEast.

Choreographers from DanceEast visited The Bridge Project’s café in Gainsborough Street for rehearsal sessions.

Demand for tickets was so great that extra seating was set out for both performances.

Jo Searle, chief executive officer at The Bridge Project, said: “Our students thoroughly enjoyed taking part.

“It was a great experience and allowed them to focus on their talents, skills and explore their own imagination.

“After the show, all the students said they really enjoyed the experience of being on stage and telling a story. There were so many people in the audience – it was great to see such support.”

The Bridge Project also got to work alongside other groups from across the region, including students from Thomas Gainsborough School in Great Cornard.

Assistant headteacher Amie Butcher said: “Our gifted and talented dance group really enjoyed it.

“Our pupils said it was really uplifting to work alongside students from The Bridge Project.”