Success at dementia awareness event

A large group of people affected by dementia and their carers enjoyed afternoon tea at The Bridge Project in Sudbury on Friday to mark Dementia Awareness Week.

The social enterprise café in Gainsborough Street hosted the free event to help raise awareness for Decaf and Forget Me Not, two new drop-in dementia support groups launched within the last two months.

Both groups are designed to keep minds active and stimulate the memories of people with dementia through games, puzzles, quizzes and musical bingo.

Becky Nicholson, service manager at The Bridge Project, said: “We’re thrilled at how many people visited us on Friday to enjoy afternoon tea and relax with others affected by dementia.

“There is a real need to raise awareness of dementia and the support we can offer through our two new groups.

“Those who have visited our groups have already begun to make new friends, share their experiences and find new ways of caring for their loved ones.

“We look forward to welcoming new people along. The groups are free and people can stay as long as they wish to.”

Decaf runs every Monday between 11am and 3pm, while Forget Me Not takes place on the second and fourth Tuesday of every month from 2pm until 4pm.