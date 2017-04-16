Street Watch on lookout for new members

Sudbury Street Watch, the organisation that aims to improve neighbourhoods by patrolling the streets in and around Sudbury and Great Cornard, is hoping to recruit new volunteers.

Member Jan Osborne said: “Street Watch is a way of reclaiming back our streets and open spaces from those who may wish to engage in activities that undermine our communities. We provide visible reassurance and appropriately engage in local issues that matter most to our community.”

Volunteers, who commit to patrol in pairs for as little as two hours a month, are provided with high visibility jackets and insurance. If you are interested in joining email suffolkstreetwatch@suffolk.pnn.police.uk .