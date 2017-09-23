Stour Valley Vineyard Church in Sudbury to mark tenth anniversary with celebration tomorrow

A special service will mark the tenth anniversary of Stour Valley Vineyard Church in Sudbury on Sunday.

The milestone will be celebrated at The Delphi Centre in Newton Road.

Pastor Andrew Stewart-Darling and his wife, Emma, have made it their mission to make the church accessible to all, regardless of people’s faith.

Mr Stewart-Darling describes the church as being “traditional but contemporary in style”.

The couple moved to Sudbury from west London in 2005 and opened the church two years later.

The decision to relocate was inspired by a dream they both had about moving to the market town.

“It was quite weird for us,” explained Mr Stewart-Darling. “We never intended to move here.”

They had never visited Sudbury, but believed their dream had more significance so they sold their house and moved.

Since opening the church, which has recently relocated to premises in Tudor Road, another goal has been to change the often negative perception associated with churches.

“This is not a church which manipulates people to come here,” explained Pastor Stewart-Darling. “We want to build relationships.

“We see it as a privilege to serve the community.”

Storehouse foodbank, which operates within the church, has helped thousands of families and individuals over the last ten years.

It will also be celebrating its anniversary on Sunday.

“It’s part of our church vision and mission,” added Mr Stewart-Darling.

The foodbank is supported by Waitrose, East of England Co-op and Ipswich Building Society.

“Over the last 10 years, we have changed thousands of lives,” added Mr Stewart-Darling.

Sunday’s service will start at 10.30am. Everyone is welcome to attend.