Stour Valley Community School celebrates progress after Good Ofsted rating

Stour Valley Community School has praised its students for their progress in the last academic year, after obtaining a strong report from a recent Ofsted inspection.

The school, in Cavendish Road, Clare, maintained the Good rating that it received at the previous inspection four years earlier, with inspectors stating there had been excellent progress across all aspects of the school.

Students were praised for their achievements in science, mathematics and humanities, in which they performed significantly above the national average, while science subjects were given special mention, described by inspectors as “a beacon of excellence”.

Stour Valley headteacher Christine Inchley said: “This was a tough inspection with the inspectors very focused on student progress, disadvantaged students and development of the curriculum.

“We have been tenacious in developing a wider range of curriculum courses that meets the needs of our growing student population.

“We continue to be strong in English, art, music, drama, and dance, and our modern foreign languages offering will be enhanced in 2017.”

Keith Haisman, chairman of school trustees, added: “I am delighted with the outcome of this inspection.

“It is external proof of the quality of education that we offer, and I am very proud of the whole team at the school for working so hard to achieve such positive results for our students.

“I am particularly pleased that the behaviour of our students is confirmed to be outstanding.

“Their attitude to learning, to each other and to everyone they come into contact with is exemplary, and I am so proud of them.”