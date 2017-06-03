Steaming back to the past - East Anglian Railway Museum puts on a show for bank holiday weekend

Crowds flocked to see trains, buses and vintage cars on display at the East Anglian Railway Museum.

The annual Transport Extravaganza event was held on Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday and was a winner with visitors, who also enjoyed rides on steam locomotives and vintage buses.

Wakes Colne, Essex. Transport extravaganza at the East Anglian Railway Museum in Wakes Colne. Pictured is Keith Peacock of the 825 Preservation Group on the back of a 1939 Bristol K. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

The museum is based at the Chappel and Wakes Colne railway station on the former Great Eastern railway branch line from Marks Tey to Sudbury.

The event gave visitors the chance to view classic cars and vintage transport, as well as modern motorbikes.

Over the two days, there were a total of 260 vintage vehicles on display.

Museum marketing manager Catherine Harrison said: “The event went really well and was very successful.

Wakes Colne, Essex. Transport extravaganza at the East Anglian Railway Museum in Wakes Colne. Pictured is Ian Bates with his handmade matchstick model trains. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

“Lots of people had a great time and we had lots of great feedback. It’s a wonderful celebration of classic cars and vintage transport.”

Mrs Harrison said around 750 visitors turned out during the two-day event.

As well as trains, buses, motorcycles and vehicles on show, visitors enjoyed ice creams served from a vintage ice cream van and refreshments from the vintage dining room and cafe.

A popular attraction was the auto jumble.

Wakes Colne, Essex. Transport extravaganza at the East Anglian Railway Museum in Wakes Colne. Pictured are Brendan Sothcott and Michael Sanders. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Mrs Harrison added: “At events like these, collectors bring along lots of vehicle parts which are no longer in production or are hard to find these days. It’s very popular.”

The next event at the East Anglian Railway Museum is a steam day on Father’s Day, June 18.

Wakes Colne, Essex. Transport extravaganza at the East Anglian Railway Museum in Wakes Colne. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Wakes Colne, Essex. Transport extravaganza at the East Anglian Railway Museum in Wakes Colne. Pictured are Bill, William, Alison and Clementine Rugg. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE