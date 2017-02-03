Stansted man jailed for burglaries in Sudbury and Bury St Edmunds

A man who took part in burglaries at two DIY stores has been jailed.

Christopher Lawrence, 33, had been a member of a gang who targeted stores in Bury St Edmunds and Sudbury.

Appearing today at Ipswich Crown Court via a video link from prison, Lawrence was jailed by Judge Rupert Overbury for a total of two years.

Lawrence, of Old Bury Lodge Lane, Stansted, Essex, had pleaded guilty to burglary with intent to steal from Home Bargains in Easlea Road, Bury St Edmunds on June 19 last year.

He also admitted a similar offence committed at B&Q on the Woodhall Business Park in Sudbury on July 12, 2015.

In addition, the court heard that Lawrence had pleaded guilty to involvement in a burglary at a business premises in Hertfordshire on July 27 last year.

Judge Overbury said that at Home Bargains, members of the burglary gang had gained access by removing bricks and gained access to the roof space before being disturbed by an alarm.

At B&Q, the gang managed to access the store and had stacked electric drills ready to steal when they were forced to flee as a burglar alarm was activated.