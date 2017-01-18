Stanstead man admits three assaults to two men and a woman

A man from Stanstead has appeared in court to admit three assaults.

Aran Henderson, 32, of Lower Street, is charged with assault causing actual bodily harm to Thomas Fleming and Robert Salmon and assault by beating to Rebecca Murcott.

The offences are alleged to have been committed at Sudbury on July 3 last year.

Today Henderson appeared at Ipswich Crown Court where he pleaded guilty to all three charges.

Judge Martyn Levett told Henderson that he would be remanded in custody until he is sentenced on January 20.