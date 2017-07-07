St Gregory’s School in Sudbury ends year on a high with ‘Good’ Ofsted rating

The headteacher of a primary school in Sudbury says the rise up to a ‘good’ rating in its most recent Ofsted inspection is “a real credit” to the work of its staff, governors and parents.

St Gregory’s Primary School was ranked good in all five criteria, including leadership, quality of teaching, behaviour and welfare, pupil outcomes and early years provision – an improvement on the ‘requires improvement’ grade it received two years ago.

St Gregory's CEVA Primary School has improved in its latest Ofsted inspection and is now rated 'Good'. PICTURE: Mecha Morton

The inspection report praised the effectiveness of the school leaders, including the governors, and the important improvements made in English and mathematics.

The report reads: “Staff, governors and parents all say that the headteacher is the catalyst for the school’s rapid improvement. He has galvanised staff and changed the culture of the school.

“School leaders, including governors, have an accurate grasp of the school’s strengths and of the areas which need to improve further.”

Headteacher Daniel Woodrow said everyone at the school had seen the impact of the improvements, and that it was great for Ofsted to have given validation to that effort.

“The whole school was thrilled,” he said. “For the report to show the progress that has been made since the previous inspection was fantastic.

“When everyone is on board, everyone is moving forward together.

“Our governors have worked really hard. They had their own action plan of things they had to do.

“The knowledge and expertise and the way they have been able to apply this and make the school better has been wonderful.

“We have a really strong senior leadership team. It’s been a lot of team teamwork. There has been a lot of collaboration in the staff and they always want to do better.”

The report recommended that the school now works to fully embed its approaches to teaching and learning, ensure the most able reception children are sufficiently challenged, and improve the attendance of regularly-absent pupils.