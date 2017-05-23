St Edmundsbury Cathedral Dean announces prayers for Manchester bomb victims

The dean of St Edmundsbury Cathedral has expressed its concern for those affected by last night’s blast at the Manchester Arena, which killed 22 and injured 59.

The Very Rev Dr Frances Ward said: “Here at St Edmundsbury Cathedral we are praying for the city of Manchester following the atrocity at the Arena.

“We are praying for those who are missing, that they may be found safe; those who are injured, that they may come through; for the families, schools, colleges and communities that are facing the horror of loss and pain.

“We pray that those who perpetrate terror may know that they will never succeed in dividing communities; that their evil actions will never win against the power of love and forgiveness.”

The a lone suicide bomber set off a bomb loaded with nuts and bolts in the foyer of the arena at about 10.35pm as the audience, including children, were leaving after a concert by the American singer Ariana Grande.

Some of the mostly teenage audience are still unaccounted for.

Anyone with concerns over missing relatives can call 0161 856 9400 or 0161 856 9900 for help.