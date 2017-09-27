Special constables target anti-social behaviour in Halstead

Special constables have carried out an operation to tackle anti-social behaviour in Halstead, after concerns were raised by local residents at a recent public meeting.

The event in Queens Hall on Chipping Hill, which was attended by about 100 people, raised fears about the amount of anti-social activity going on in the town’s parks, which resulted in a team of constables carrying out patrols to try to combat the behaviour.

Attendees also heard from a panel which consisted of Essex Police and Crime Commissioner Roger Hirst, deputy commissioner Jane Gardener, Chief Inspector Craig Carrington and Andy Wright, chairman of the of the Community Safety Partnership and acting chief executive of Braintree District Council.

They fielded questions on a broad range of issues, including police funding, crime levels, officer visibility, response times and the closure of Halstead Police Station.

Mr Hirst said: “I’m delighted that, as a result of information received at this meeting, officers were able to take direct action.

“It is really important that we hear first-hand about their concerns and what we can do to make things better.

“There is not always a quick solution and many of the issues raised have to be approached in partnership with our community safety colleagues, but if we don’t know about them, we can’t help.

“We took away a number of action points from the debate and, hopefully, we can all work together to make things better for the people being affected.”

Chief Insp Carrington added: “I’m extremely proud of the contribution that our special constables make to help keep our communities safe and that we can use them to help address local concerns.

“Many of those who volunteer live and work in the area and have a real drive to help with issues that affect their neighbourhoods.”